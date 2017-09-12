Blount Mansion introduces new program for students

Blount Scholars is an intensive after-school program at Blount Mansion.

This new series is aimed at high school students.

It gives them a chance to do things that they may not get to do in school.

This includes open-hearth cooking, music programs, living-history presentations and more.

The new Blount Scholars program is free to the public.

“We’ve had an anonymous donor that was more than willing to support the program for a few years,” said Executive Director, David Hearnes.

The Blount Scholars program will take place on Tuesday nights from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food will be provided for students.

Parents and teachers are also welcome to join the weekly events.

The program will begin on September 19th, and Hearnes says they are still accepting students.

For more information, you can email the mansion or call (865) 525-2375.