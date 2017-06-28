Brusters ready for MEDIC blood driver

Wednesday and Thursday MEDIC is teaming up with Bruster's Ice Cream for the Pint for a Pint blood donation event. Donors can give blood and receive a free pint of ice cream from Bruster's, as well as a free Chick-fil-A sandwich coupon and MEDIC t-shirt.

WBIR 7:00 PM. EDT June 28, 2017

