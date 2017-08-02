'Canines for Christ' provide comfort to Knox County Dispatchers

'Canines for Christ' is an animal-assisted therapy ministry that uses dogs to share the message of love, hope and compassion.

The dogs visit fire departments, cancer units, county dispatchers and more.

Molly, a 'Canines for Christ' therapy dog, visited the Knox County 911 Call Center on Wednesday.

"Molly just goes and does what a dog does," said Molly's owner, Ron Leonard. "She gives the unconditional love of a dog."

Molly has made more than 2000 visits herself.

She is one of 700 volunteer dogs across the nation.

"There are so many experiences that Molly does and we're just excited that we have her," added Leonard.

You can find more information about 'Canines for Christ' here

