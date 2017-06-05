Catron Pickleball Complex: taking the game to the next level

Betty Catron is an avid Pickleball player.

The paddle sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong.

Once she fell in love with the sport, she decided to create a few courts of her own.

She re-purposed the tennis courts in her backyard and now hosts a Pickleball league every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

These women, all over 65, play year-round.

They keep it fun and friendly.

"After you retire, you really need to find something new in your life to get excited about," said Catron.

Most of the ladies are former tennis players, so the transition to Pickleball wasn't too difficult.

You can learn more about the sport here

© 2017 WBIR.COM