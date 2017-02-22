Children's dental care month
As part of National Children's Dental Health month, the Elgin Children's Foundation and Knox County schools taught students at Sarah Moore Green Elementary how to floss and brush their teeth and why it's important to cut down on sugary snacks.Live at Fiv
WBIR 7:55 PM. EST February 22, 2017
