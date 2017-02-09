Children's Museum to host International Festival

The Children's Museum of Oak Ridge will host their annual International Festival on Feb 18, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 461 West Outer Drive, childrensmuseumofoakridge.orgFebruary 9, 2017-Live at Five at 4.

