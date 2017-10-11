Comedy Class to take part in Open Mic
Comedian Alex Stokes is teaching a class on stand-up comedy at the University of Tennessee. On Oct 17, his students will perform during open Mic Night at Pour Taproom on Jackson Avenue in Knoxville. For more information on Alex's class visit comedianalex
WBIR 6:42 PM. EDT October 11, 2017
