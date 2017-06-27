Community action group needs volunteer drivers
Knoxville and Knox County Community Action Committee group is looking for volunteers to drive seniors and individuals with disabilities to appointments, shopping, and errands. Transportation provided. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old and with a va
WBIR 7:03 PM. EDT June 27, 2017
