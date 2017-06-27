Connie's BP& J cake

Connie Emmons with C&R Catering and Cakes makes a PB&J cake with a twist. For more of Connie's recipes visit crcateringandcakes.com or call 865-456-0127June 27, 2017-4pm

WBIR 6:52 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories