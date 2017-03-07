Connor Concepts marks 25th anniversary

Connor Concepts is turning 25 in 2017. They operate 12 Chop House locations in TN, GA, KY, and OH and 5 Connor's in TN, AL and FL.For more information visit connorconcepts.comLive at Five at 4-March 7, 2017

WBIR 6:39 PM. EST March 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories