Cows are really moooving at The Gentle Barn

Andrea Buritt with The Gentle Barn talks about the legacy of their first animal, Dudley, and his soul mate, Destiny along with the other cows at The Gentle Barn. To support their work visit gentlebarn.orgJuly 26, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:42 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories