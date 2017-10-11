Deep Well Farm open for the fall season

"Deep Well Farm" in Lenoir City is open for the fall season.

It features a corn maze, farm animals, educational videos and more.

Admission includes a hayride to the patch for people to pick their own pumpkins.

The owners say that they want people to have an authentic experience on the farm.

"I hear from the kids, but I also hear a lot from adults that they grew up on a farm or went to visit grandma and grandpa," said VW Linginfelter, Owner of Deep Well Farm.

