Dollywood to host auditions and job fair

Dollywood will host an open audition Feb. 18 from 11am to 2pmPerformers must be at least 17 years old.dollywood.com/jobs/auditionsJob FairFeb 18 Sevier Co. High School Feb. 15 Pathways Church9am to 3pm2-8-17 Live at Five at 4

WBIR 6:02 PM. EST February 08, 2017

