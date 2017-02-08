Ed Rupp rides a camel
For years, Ed Rupp has been getting folks ready for the weekend with his Wednesday "Hump Day" routine on 10 News Today. Zoo Knoxville reunited Ed and Debbie, who he mentions Wednesday morning and they rode a camel together. Live at Five at 4-2-8-17 Live a
WBIR 5:55 PM. EST February 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KCSO: Copule found dead in Cedar Bluff home
-
More schools closing for illness in East Tennessee
-
Police: Parents kept girl with autism in cage
-
More schools closing for illness in East Tennessee
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Does closing school prevent the spread of illness
-
Police searching for missing Morristown teen
-
Randy Travis opens up three years after a stroke almost took his life
-
Muslim Community of Knoxville holds open house
-
Vols hire Brady Hoke, Walt Wells
More Stories
-
Several districts closed through Friday due to illnessFeb. 5, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
-
Thunderstorms possible tonightDec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
Tornadoes rip through New Orleans area, decimating…Feb. 8, 2017, 7:23 a.m.