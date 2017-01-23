Farragut High School Technology Gala

Live at Five at 4January 23, 2017The annual Farragut High School Technology Gala will be on Saturday, January 28th, 2017 from 6:30PM until 10:30PM at Rothchild Event CenterTickets are $50Theme: Black Tie & Blue Jeans

WBIR 6:12 PM. EST January 23, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories