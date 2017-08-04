Flamenco in Knoxville mixes precision and passion

Flamenco is a style of dance that originated in the gypsy population of Southern Spain, but you don't have to go that far to learn it.

Lucia Andronescu teaches the dance at the Tennessee Conservatory of Fine Arts in West Knoxville.

Andronescu came to Knoxville 12 years ago, and she has been teaching the dance for the last 10.

Lucia says that primarily everyone follows the singer in Flamenco.

If there is no singer, they follow the dancer.

"If you have a guitarist, a singer and a dancer who understand the forms of Flamenco, they can communicate with each other," added Andronescu. "By understanding the forms and the structure, they can actually perform without being rehearsed."

If you're looking to have a good time-- rather than perform technically-- Lucia's classes are open to both techniques.

"Some of our members take these dance classes just for fitness," said Andronescu.

