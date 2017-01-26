Forensics specialist Art Bohanan pens new book

Live at Five at 4January 26, 2017Forensics specialist Arthur Bohanan will sign copies of his new book "Prints of a Man" from 1 to 4pm on January 28, 2017 at the King Family Library in Sevierville. . Book is $20, signature,

WBIR 6:12 PM. EST January 26, 2017

