Gatlinburg Arts & Crafts: Talking Turkey Studio

The eight-mile loop consists of handcrafted baskets, candles, paintings and much more.

The Talking Turkey Studio is known for its beautiful stained glass art.

Martha and John Eachus opened the shop 13 years ago.

"It's so much fun," said Martha Eachus, co-owner of Talking Turkey. "We're not happy unless we're working with glass."

Martha painted with watercolors as a teen and learned to transfer those talents to glass.

John takes care of the mechanics. He puts together the final product.

"With Martha's drawings and her ability to draw the various wildlife that we do, it's just a very labor-intensive process," said John Eachus.

The Eachuses work at a rate of six pieces of glass an hour.

They've seen a decrease in traffic since the November wildfires

However, they've seen an increase in support.

"We have sold glass to people all over the United States and internationally," added John. "It was just amazing how many phone calls that we received from people wishing us well and wanting to know if we were okay."

The Eachuses encourage people to come tour the Arts & Crafts Community.

You can find more information about that community here

(© 2017 WBIR)