Gatlinburg teen travels to Russia for competition

Fifteen Year old Alexis "Bat Girl" Valentine has studied bats for 8 years. She recently places second overall at the Jr. Foresters Competition in Russia. She was one of the youngest participants and the only student to represent the USA.September 21, 201

WBIR 6:29 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories