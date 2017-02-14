Gatlinburg wedding a dream come true for Ohio couple

It has always been David Ward's dream to get married in the Great Smoky Mountains.

That dream is now reality.

Gina Miller in the Chapel at the Park in Gatlinburg on Tuesday. Ward married

The couple met on the popular dating application, Plenty of Fish , in November 2016.

"There was something that sparked in my heart, and I could see it in her eyes and her heart," said Ward.

Ward proposed on New Year's Eve and the Valentine's Day ceremony was just the icing on the cake.

"I know he is the right man," said Miller. I feel like he is a blessing from the Lord. I know he is."

The couple will have an additional ceremony in June for their friends and family to attend.

(© 2017 WBIR)