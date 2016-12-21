Gatlinburg will host annual NYE celebration

December 21, 2016Live at Five at 4The City of Galtinburg will host their annual New Year's Celebration to include a ball drop from the Space Needle. Event kicks off the evening of December 31, 2016. For more information visit www.gatlinburg.com

WBIR 7:52 PM. EST December 21, 2016

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories