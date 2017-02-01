Greene Co. Artist's exhibit at General Morgan Inn

February 1, 2017Live at Five at 4Greene County artist Carol Chilton will host an art exhibit February 1-28, 2017 at the Mason House Gallery at the General Morgan Inn in downtown Greeneville. An artist reception will take place February 5 from 11:30 a.m.

WBIR 6:12 PM. EST February 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories