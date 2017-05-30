Handmade pottery in the Gatlinburg Arts and Crafts District

She has been throwing and painting pottery for more than 40 years now.

"I took my first pottery class in college, and I was just overwhelmed with how much I loved it so I ended up changing majors," said Jones.

Jones opened her first shop in Fort Madison, Iowa.

She worked there for seven years before moving to another location.

Jones worked at her second location for another seven years before moving to Gatlinburg in 2001.

"I love all of the people here," said Jones. "It's a wide variety of people."

Judy makes mugs, plates, oil lamps and more.

Each piece is handmade from start to finish.

You can find more information about her shop here

© 2017 WBIR.COM