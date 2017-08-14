Hot Summer Nights Concerts at Blount Co. Public Library

Blount County Public Library will host their Hot Summer Nights Concerts Thursdays in August at 7pm.Aug. 17-Sisters of the Silver SageAug. 24-Knoxville Jazz Youth Orchestra Small EnsembleAug. 31-AN Evening of BroadwayAugust 14, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:44 PM. EDT August 14, 2017

