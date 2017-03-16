Hundreds of Santa helpers headed to Gatlinburg

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Teen who starved to death found in diaper on floor, records show
-
One person killed in I-40 crash
-
Hardin Valley Academy baseball investigation
-
President Trump talks health care in Nashville
-
TVA begins refilling tributary reservoirs
-
3 men indicted on child rape charges
-
Wanted suspect could be with missing girl
-
KCSO searching for robbery suspect
-
Chris Blue talks battle rounds on The Voice
More Stories
-
TBI: 'Shockingly low' number of tips in AMBER Alert searchMar 14, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
-
Fire that killed 3 dogs at animal clinic was an accidentMar. 4, 2017, 8:13 a.m.
-
Warrant: Knoxville man killed while defending his…Mar 16, 2017, 3:07 p.m.