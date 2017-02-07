IC Bees: a close-knit group giving back to the community

The IC Bees are a group of women out of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in downtown Knoxville.

The quilting group makes baby layettes, blankets and prayer quilts for local charities and members of their congregation.

"Everything we do here is for such a loving reason," said member, Karin Hoover.

The group meets each Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

They all work together on quilting projects.

Some of the women cut fabric, while others operate the sewing machines.

Each quilt is sealed with a prayer, and they always break for food and fellowship.

"That's very important," added Hoover. "We have a little cup of tea and a snack that someone has been assigned to bring for the day."

