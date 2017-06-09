Ice Bears join #Predsonthesquare event

Knox County, Visit Knoxville, WIVK and WBIR are hosting the Preds on the Square watch party for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 12, 2017 at Market Square.June 9, 2017-4pm

WBIR 7:01 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

