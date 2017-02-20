Ijams Family Yoga Night

Ijams Nature Center is hosting a sanctuary series of programs to help visitors reconnect with nature. First up-Yoga Hike on March 4 at 1pm.$5 members$7 non-membersPlease call (865) 577-4717, ext. 110 to registerLive at Five at 4-February 20, 2017

WBIR 5:31 PM. EST February 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories