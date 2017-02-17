Indoor fun at the Wilderness of the Smokies

Wilderness at the Smokies is an indoor waterpark resort and adventure center in Sevierville.

"You can get a one-stop shop for all of your vacation needs," said Nikki Harrell, Director of Sales.

It showcases giant slides, a wave pool, surf rider and more.

That facility spans 25,000 square feet and includes a ropes course, blacklight mini golf, arcade games and more.

The resort is celebrating 9 years in East Tennessee.

"I think that when guests get here, they are absolutely blown away by everything we have to offer," added Harrell.

The resort has many shops and restaurants to peruse as well.

