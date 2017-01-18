Jazzspirations LIVE

January 18, 2017Live at Five at 4Jazzspirations LIVE: Knoxville's Smooth Jazz Concert SeriesJanuary 21st, 7pm (hereafter -- second Saturday of every month)The Red Piano Lounge, 4620 Kingston Pike in Bearden!smoothjazzknoxville.com

WBIR 6:06 PM. EST January 18, 2017

