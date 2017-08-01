Joy's summer veggies

Joy McCabe shares a recipe using fresh vegetables. Joy is teaching a tailgating cooking class at the Glass Bazaar on Aug. 7, 2017. You can sign up by calling 865-584-9072. You can find more of Joy's recipes at joymccabe.comAugust 1, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:42 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

