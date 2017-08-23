Kickin' Chicken 5k Run/Walk
The Comedy Barn Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., will be sponsoring their fifth annual Kickin' Chicken 5KRun and Fun Walk on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. All of the net proceeds will benefit The Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center of the SmokiesRace starts at
WBIR 6:53 PM. EDT August 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Smokies telethon raises record $208,000Aug 22, 2017, 6:02 p.m.
-
Chief Ranger: Teen who survived 11 days in Smokies…Aug 22, 2017, 10:07 p.m.
-
Former Fentress sheriff going to prison in 'Garden…Aug 23, 2017, 3:40 p.m.