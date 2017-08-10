Knox County's Cove to host Eclipse Viewing
Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is hosting an eclipse watch party at The Cove at Concord Park from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, and a limited number of free eclipse glasses. The event is free and open to the public.August 10, 201
August 10, 2017
