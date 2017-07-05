Knoxville Area Dulcimer Club gives back to the community

The Knoxville Area Dulcimer Club is a group focused on keeping the dulcimer alive.

Members get together to play mountain, lap, fretted and hammered dulcimers. They play other acoustic instruments, too.

June Goforth formed the club decades ago, and it has grown rapidly since.

"We knew it was good, it was good for us, and it was good for the world," said Goforth.

The group now holds monthly meetings and weekly "jam sessions".

Anyone from beginner to advanced can join.

The club is broken down into smaller groups that are giving back to the Knoxville community.

The "Tuesday Group That Meets on Monday" jams together at the Museum of Appalachia each Monday morning, year-round.

"It brings a lot of joy—not only to yourself but to the people around you," said Toni Ferguson, the organizer of the group.

The "Appalachian Sounds" are a group that play for Assisted Living Centers in East Tennessee

"It's been really great," said Terri Jolly, one of the organizers of the group.

Their notes entertain and heal.

"We have found that familiar tunes often spark a reaction, a lot of enthusiasm, and even communications," added Les Williams, another organizer.

The Knoxville Area Dulcimer Club plays for any age.

They have a group that helps teach students at Karns Middle School.

"I've got some kids that are beginners and I've got some kids that are really great," said Susie Vaughan, Chorus and General Music Teacher.

Some of the students have even created a dulcimer group of their own.

They meet after school.

The Knoxville Area Dulcimer Club is hoping to reach more people through their involvement in the community.

You can learn more information about the club here.

