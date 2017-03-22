Knoxville Ice Bears pay a visit to Farragut Primary School

Members of the Knoxville Ice Bears traded in their hockey sticks for school books on Wednesday.

Kincaid was recently selected to be a part of the team's "Teacher Appreciation Night", but she was unable to make it to the game.

With the help of "Room Mom", Wendy Stiles, the Ice Bears provided free posters and tickets to Mrs. Kincaid, her students and many others.

"We live in an amazing town and an amazing community, with great kids, great parents and great athletes giving back," said Kincaid.

Players read to the students and answered many of their questions.

Kincaid says that her students have been "counting down the days for this".

Congratulations, Mrs. Kincaid!

