Knoxville Square Square Dance club
Members of the Knoxville Squares Square Dance Club hold lessons for Beginners on Tuesdays at 7pm at 828 Tulip Avenue. There are also square dance classes and groups in Claxton, Harriman, Lenoir City , Morristown and Oak Ridge. To learn more visit knoxvil
WBIR 6:52 PM. EDT September 07, 2017
