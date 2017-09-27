Knoxville Theatre Club shows 'Cindy & Ella' at Modern Studio

The Knoxville Theater Club is where community and creativity meet.

The club was started by JP Schuffman and Sara Gaddis.

They work with many other arts and theater organizations in town to provide resources for the entire theater community.

"JP and I have done several different things with several different companies on an individual basis, and now we get to produce something that is completely ours," said Sara Gaddis, Director of Communications and Programming.

The Knoxville Theater Club is currently doing 'Cindy and Ella' at Modern Studio.

It is a dark twist on the fairy tale, Cinderella.

Modern Studio opened in the Happy Holler community in January.

It is a flexible event space that has been a temporary home to musicians, theater groups, poets, comedians and more.

