Leadership Knoxville raises $16,000 for Arrowmont

Leadership Knoxville's attempt to set a world record for Square Dancing leads to a big donation to Arrowmont Craft School in Gatlinburg, which lost 3 structures in the November 2016 wildfires.In all, $16,000 was raised to go towards rebuilding.July 11,

WBIR 6:57 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

