Little House star helps Gatlinburg Families

Live at Five at 4December 22, 2016Alison Arngrim found fame playing meanie Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prarie. In real life, she's a caring individual who recently wrap gifts for Gatlinburg families devastated by wildfires.

WBIR 6:27 PM. EST December 22, 2016

