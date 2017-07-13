Little Women musical at Bijou Theatre

The Word Players Present: "Little Women: The Musical"Performances at the Bijou Theatre:Friday at 7:30Saturday at 2:30 & 7:30 Sunday at 3:00Tickets are available at KnoxBijou.com or at the doorJuly 13, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:53 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

