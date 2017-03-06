Loveless Cafe tempts travelers just off the Music Highway

For more than 60 years, the Loveless Cafe in Nashville has been serving Southern staples to weary travelers.

If you’re traveling West, the Loveless Cafe in Nashville is a must-stop and has been since the 1950s. It’s known for down home food and a dining experience that takes you back.

“It’s changed a lot since I’ve been here in 11 years, but it’s changed tremendously since I was coming here as a kid,” said Chef Daniel Dillingham.

The Loveless Cafe originated in 1951. Lon and Annie Loveless began serving chicken and biscuits right out their front door. Back then Highway 100 was just a dirt road.

They expanded their private home into the Loveless Motel and Cafe.

“Their house was the cafe back then. They added the hotels in the mid 80s and then started doing mail order,” said Chef Dillingham. “Then, the shops came and today we have over half a million guests a year.”

The Loveless Cafe is known for Southern Staples.

“We can make anywhere up to 10 thousand biscuits a day,” he said. “Our staples are still fried chicken, pulled pork and homemade biscuits.

And, according to Chef Dillingham, no one ever leaves the Loveless Cafe hungry.

“No. In fact, a lot of people walk out of here a little slower than they did coming in.”

The Loveless Cafe is open 7 days a week.



