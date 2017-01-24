Lulu's Hazelnut cookies and hot chocolate

January 24, 2017Live at Five at 4Deana Hurd shares Valentines-inspired recipes using Nutella. Lulu's Tea Room is located at 3703 W Beaver Creek Drive in Powell, lulustearoom.com, (865) 947-5858.

WBIR 6:08 PM. EST January 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories