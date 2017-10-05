Marble City Opera

Marble City Opera presents two short one act operas: "The Telephone" by Giancarlo Menotti and "The Human Voice" by Francis Poulenc. Oct. 6 & 7 at 8pm at The Square Room.MarbleCityOpera.com/ticketsOct. 5, 2017-4pm

WBIR 5:37 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

