Tennessee town gives retiring doctor huge send off with fireworks and parade

SOUTH PITTSBURG - A Marion County doctor retired after 37 years of practice on Tuesday.

Friends and family surprised Dr. Charles “Rusty” Adcock with fireworks after his last day at his practice. A parade followed through the town as Adcock rode along in a golf cart.

The parade ended at a restaurant where they retired Adcock’s South Pittsburg High School football jersey. It marked the first retired jersey in the high school’s history.

Adcock studied medicine in Guadalajara, Mexico. He then transferred to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he graduated. Adcock is also a 1965 graduate of South Pittsburg High School.

