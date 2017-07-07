McClung Museum: Knoxville in the Gilded Age

The newest exhibition at McClung Museum is titled 'Fish Forks and Fine Furnishings, Consumer Culture in the Gilded Age.'

The University of Tennessee exhibit features objects from the museum's permanent collections.

Most of the objects featured come from local Knoxville families during the Gilded Age.

The Gilded Age refers to the years 1870 to 1900.

It was a time when the country's middle class modernized rapidly.

It took more than a year to get this exhibit together.

"That's your job as a curator," said Catherine Shteynberg, Assistant Director and Curator. "Curators do that kind of sleuth work."

The McClung Museum will host a cocktail party for the exhibit on August 17th.

There will be mini-tours, music, food and more.

You can purchase tickets for that event here

