McClung Museum to host Archaeology Day activities

The museum will celebrate Archaeology Day on Sunday.

Rachel Downs, WBIR 4:48 PM. EDT October 10, 2017

To celebrate International Archaeology Day and National Fossil Day, the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture will partner with the University of Tennessee to host 'Can You Dig It?' on Sunday. 
 
At the event, there will be research and educational opportunities, ID tables and more. 
 
Although it has changed names several times, 'Can You Dig It?' has been a part of the McClung curriculum for more than 20 years.
 
There will also be a STEAM panel during Sunday's activities.
 
STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.
 
The panel is targeted to middle and high school-aged women, but anyone is welcome to come. 
 
The events will run from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum on campus.
 
You can find more information here

