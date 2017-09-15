WBIR
Meet the Hamricks: Tennessee super-fans in Lenoir City

The Hamrick House is Lenoir City is decorated for the season.

Rachel Downs, WBIR 5:20 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

Tim and Shelba Hamrick have been decorating their house in Lenoir City for at least 5 years, but they've been Volunteer fans for life.
 
"I love being a Vol, and I love decorating it," said Shelba. "It's just fun."
 
They have covered their entire front porch. 
 
From Vols-themed chairs to checkerboard steps, people love to stop by the Hamrick home.
 
Their door is lined with orange lights, a giant Tennessee flag is hanging proudly, and with help from their daughter Ashley, there is a Rocky Top doormat that greets each guest. 
 
True fans!

