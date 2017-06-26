Mermaids at Ripley's Aquarium

Mermaids are now swimming at Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies. Summer shows are every day at 12:00 2:00 and 4:00. They do meet and greets at 11:00, 1:00 and 3:00.June 26, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:40 PM. EDT June 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories