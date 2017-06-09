Mindfulness events at Ijams

Ijams Nature Center events:Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m.Mindfulness Nature JournalingSaturday, June 17 at 9 a.m.Mindfulness WalkCost is $8ijams.orgJune 9, 2017-4pm

WBIR 7:06 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories