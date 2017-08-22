Mission Zombie: a spooky fun experience

What could be better than an Escape Room, a Haunted House or a game of Laser Tag?

All three adventures combined, of course!

Staff members at FrightWorks Haunted House and EscapeWorks Escape Rooms partnered with Mobile Tactics Laser Tag to create "Mission: Zombie" on August 12th.

"You're on a mission to try to gather the research done by a mad scientist who has learned how to reanimate the dead," said Rob Knolton, Owner/Operator and "Chief Fear Officer".

In the game, you're armed with laser guns to shoot the "zombies", while solving puzzles to move forward through the facility.

Knolton says it's fun, yet challenging.

"It's so difficult to try to solve a puzzle while there is a zombie breathing down your neck," added Knolton.

Staff members plan to do another Zombie Mission, but right now they are turning their attention toward Halloween.

They have a lot of new stuff planned for FrightWorks this October.

